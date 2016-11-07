Azerbaijan and Monaco ink documents on cooperation

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Three memorandums of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two countries have been signed at today's Azerbaijan-Monaco business forum in Baku.

Report informs, the memorandums were signed between the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AzPromo) and Monaco Chamber of Economic Development, Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Monaco Chamber of Economic Development as well as between "AzAlternativ Enerji" LLC and Monaco Chamber of Renewable Energy and the Environment.

The forum continued with bilateral meetings.