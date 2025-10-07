Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Azerbaijan and IsDB discuss expansion of cooperation

    Business
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 11:17
    Azerbaijan and IsDB discuss expansion of cooperation

    A meeting was held at Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Economy between Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli and Secretary-General of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Riad Ragueb Ahmed, Report informs citing the ministry.

    During the meeting, the sides noted the successful development of the partnership between Azerbaijan and the IsDB, which contributes to improving the business environment, supporting entrepreneurship, and increasing investment in the non-oil sector.

    Special attention was given to the importance of holding the Annual Meetings of the IsDB Group in 2026 in Baku. It was emphasized that this event will strengthen regional and international cooperation among member countries and help raise awareness of Azerbaijan"s economic and investment potential on the global stage.

    The parties also discussed the further development of cooperation in economic and financial spheres, along with other issues of mutual interest.

    Azərbaycan IsDB Qrupu ilə əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и ИБР обсудили расширение сотрудничества

