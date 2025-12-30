Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Domestic policy
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 10:21
    Azerbaijan's health insurance agency applies to join global social security body

    The State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan plans to join the International Social Security Association (ISSA), the state agency told Report.

    The ISSA is currently reviewing its membership application.

    For the first time, the 2026 budget of the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund allocates 40,000 manats (just over $23,500) for membership fees to the association. The budget was approved yesterday by President Ilham Aliyev.

    Dövlət Agentliyi Beynəlxalq Sosial Təminat Assosiasiyasına üzv olmaq istəyir
    Азербайджан намерен вступить в Международную ассоциацию соцобеспечения

