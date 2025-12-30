Azerbaijan's health insurance agency applies to join global social security body
Domestic policy
- 30 December, 2025
- 10:21
The State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan plans to join the International Social Security Association (ISSA), the state agency told Report.
The ISSA is currently reviewing its membership application.
For the first time, the 2026 budget of the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund allocates 40,000 manats (just over $23,500) for membership fees to the association. The budget was approved yesterday by President Ilham Aliyev.
Latest News
10:54
SOCAR's Marketing Department earns nearly $360 million from non-oil exportsEnergy
10:49
Azerbaijan's gold export revenues rise by almost 60%Industry
10:45
Azerbaijan's tomato export revenues rise nearly 13%AIC
10:44
Azerbaijan boosts revenues from urea exports by almost 45%Energy
10:37
Private companies of Azerbaijan increase non-oil exports by more than 50%Business
10:25
Azeri Light crude drops to $65.57 per barrelEnergy
10:21
Azerbaijan's health insurance agency applies to join global social security bodyDomestic policy
10:11
Gold prices rise ahead of US Fed's meeting minutes releaseFinance
10:00