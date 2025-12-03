Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan and Iraq to hold fourth intergovernmental commission meeting in Baku

    Business
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 20:18
    Azerbaijan and Iraq to hold fourth intergovernmental commission meeting in Baku

    The fourth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on economic, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq will take place on 4 December in Baku, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Report.

    The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Iraq's Minister of Communications Hayam Al-Yasiri.

    Al-Yasiri arrived in Baku today. During the visit, the sides will review progress on previously signed agreements and memoranda of understanding. The agenda also includes strengthening strategic partnerships in economic and investment fields, as well as exploring new opportunities for cooperation in communications and digital development.

    The previous, third meeting of the commission was held in December 2023 in Baghdad.

    As of 2024, around 170 Iraqi companies operate in Azerbaijan across various sectors, while Azerbaijani firms have taken part in major infrastructure projects in Iraq as contractors. Growing demand in Iraq for construction, energy supply, water systems, and road and bridge projects creates new opportunities for business cooperation.

    Azerbaijan Iraq Rashad Nabiyev Hayam Al-Yasiri intergovernmental commission
    Sabah Bakıda Azərbaycan-İraq Hökumətlərarası Komissiyasının iclası keçiriləcək
    Завтра в Баку состоится заседание азербайджано-иракской МПК

    Latest News

    20:18

    Azerbaijan and Iraq to hold fourth intergovernmental commission meeting in Baku

    Business
    20:03
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general holds meetings in Washington

    Foreign policy
    19:50

    Man injured in Aghdara mine explosion undergoing surgery, remains in critical condition

    Incident
    19:43

    Dombrovskis: EU financial aid for Ukraine 'not be disbursed in one go'

    Other countries
    19:26

    Türkiye sells naval combat ship to Romania in first such deal with NATO–EU member

    Region
    19:08
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Hungary discuss military medicine cooperation

    Military
    18:57

    Stubb and Erdogan mull efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

    Other countries
    18:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, China's Universal Energy mull 100 MW Gobustan solar project

    Energy
    18:23

    Trump-Netanyahu meeting could take place at Mar-A-Lago, says source

    Other countries
    All News Feed