Azerbaijan and Iraq to hold fourth intergovernmental commission meeting in Baku

The fourth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on economic, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq will take place on 4 December in Baku, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Report.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Iraq's Minister of Communications Hayam Al-Yasiri.

Al-Yasiri arrived in Baku today. During the visit, the sides will review progress on previously signed agreements and memoranda of understanding. The agenda also includes strengthening strategic partnerships in economic and investment fields, as well as exploring new opportunities for cooperation in communications and digital development.

The previous, third meeting of the commission was held in December 2023 in Baghdad.

As of 2024, around 170 Iraqi companies operate in Azerbaijan across various sectors, while Azerbaijani firms have taken part in major infrastructure projects in Iraq as contractors. Growing demand in Iraq for construction, energy supply, water systems, and road and bridge projects creates new opportunities for business cooperation.