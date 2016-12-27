Azerbaijan and Iran will carry out commercial operations with discounted rates

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ “We met with President a month ago and decided to integrate our economies”.

Report informs, Minister of communication and information technologies of Iran Mahmud Vaezi told in his opening speech at today's Azerbaijan-Iran business forum.

According to M.Vaezi, both countries can apply discounted prices for necessary products: “We decided that if Iran imports the type of product, which Azerbaijan exports, we will buy it from Azerbaijan. At the same time, there are some agricultural products that Iran imports with lower prices. We can create mutual commission to adjust prices of these products”.

Notably, memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation and Iran Trade, Industry, Mining and Agricultural Chamber was signed.