Azerbaijan and Georgia hold next meeting of customs employees

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting between the delegations of the customs and border services of Azerbaijan and Georgia has been held at the customs point "Sadikhli" of Tovuz Customs Management of the State Customs Committee (SCC), Report was informed in the State Customs Committee (SCC).

According to report, the Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov, and the Georgian delegation was led by Deputy Head of the Revenue Service of the Finance Ministry Vakhtang Lashkaradze.

The main topic of the meeting was the issue of the major reconstruction of the border checkpoints "Sadikhli" and "Mtkvari" and the construction and commissioning of new customs points. The sides once again reviewed the old proposals on this topic and made new ones.

Notably, after carrying out all the necessary works, the potential of the border checkpoints will increase, and it will create conditions for the significant growth of passenger and cargo transportation, as well as transit opportunities of the region.