Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Nurgun Motors"company's car sales salons suspended their activities. Report was informed by the "Nurgun Holding", the closing of salons is due to ongoing tax audits.

It was stated that the car dealerships are expected to resume their activities tomorrow.

"Nurgun Motors" company is the official distributor of automotive brands including "Infiniti", "Renault", "Nissan" and "Ford".