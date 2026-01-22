Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Business
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 11:51
    Appeals to tax authorities in Azerbaijan down nearly 8%

    In 2025, a total of 435,838 appeals were submitted to tax authorities in Azerbaijan, representing a 7.8% decrease compared to 2024, Report informs, referring to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

    Some 94.7% of the appeals were applications, 5.2% were complaints, and 0.1% were proposals. Of these, 97.9% were reviewed during the reporting period, while 2.1% remain under consideration. Among the reviewed appeals, 55.3% were resolved, 42.5% received official explanations, and the rest were addressed in accordance with legislation.

    Out of the actual complaints received, 7,647 were resolved. These mainly concerned desk tax audits, taxpayer registration, social insurance payments, cancellation of financial sanctions, personal account statements, tax debt, actions (or inaction) of tax authority employees, operational tax control measures, classification as a risky taxpayer, and other issues.

    Last year, senior officials of the State Tax Service received a total of 707 citizens, including 47 members of martyr families and war participants. Each appeal was approached individually, and necessary measures were taken to ensure the positive resolution of citizens' legitimate demands.

    Azerbaijan State Tax Service Ministry of Economy appeals
    Azərbaycanda vergi orqanlarına müraciətlər 8 %-ə yaxın azalıb
    В Азербайджане число обращений в налоговые органы сократилось почти на 8%

