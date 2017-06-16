ANAS President: " Azerbaijani science should earn money itself "

© Report

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani science has innovations, but there are challenges in their application.

Azerbaijan has no business database for building relationship between science and business.

Report informs, Presidentof the NationalAcademy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Republic Akif Alizade has said during conference on “The importance of innovation and technology in economic reforms”. "Obviously, the business in Azerbaijan is young, Azerbaijani science not interested very much. I think that Azerbaijani science should earn money itself. Scientists are under obligation to business. They should attract interest of businessmen”, - A. Alizade said.

According to the president of ANAS Azerbaijan has no mechanism of turning small invention into profit as in foreign countries: "Authors are encouraged by revenue-generating inventions. I think that 20-30% of revenue from invention of scientist's should be noted in legislation. There are facts that, local public and private companies generate profit from inventions of scientists in Azerbaijan. But scientists do not receive any sum of money from that”

A. Alizade stressed that, for the sake of the development of the country science must establish contact with the business.