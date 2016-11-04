Ambassador invites Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to invest in France

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ France is one of the leading countries in Europe on the number of attracted investments, and Azerbaijan is also among the countries investing in France.

Report informs, French ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez said at a press conference in France-Azerbaijan university (UFAZ) within the framework of yearly “Invest in France Month”.

She recalled that presidents and ministers hold regular meetings, in particular in 2016, delegation of representatives of 35 French companies visited Azerbaijan. A. Boucherz invited Azerbaijani investors to invest in France, noting that it would be beneficial for both countries. She said that there are all the conditions and opportunities in France for investment: "It is important for us to invest in France It is not only the flow of capital but also exchange of experience."

A. Bouchez also noted that Azerbaijani companies investing in France at the same time having access to the European market: "Europe is a huge market with 500 million consumers. An hour of transportation from Paris is enough to deliver products to European consumers."

Then the representative of the state agency Business France made a presentation of business opportunities in France.