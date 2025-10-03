Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Agency: Public purchases in Azerbaijan now cost less without quality loss

    Business
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 14:46
    Agency: Public purchases in Azerbaijan now cost less without quality loss

    The same products in public procurement are now purchased at lower prices without any reduction in volume or quality, Jafar Babayev, advisor to the chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President, stated at the 2nd National Competition Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    He explained that following the adoption of the new law on public procurement and the enforcement of updated regulations, while procurement volumes have remained steady, their total cost has decreased, resulting in savings. Babayev emphasized that these savings should not be mistaken for withheld funds or misappropriation, clarifying that the agency acts as a supervisory body rather than a financial allocator.

    "Our role is to oversee compliance with procurement laws. If any violations occur during procurement, it is our duty to record such facts," he added.

    Azerbaijan Jafar Babayev 2nd National Competition Forum public procurement
    Agentlik rəsmisi: "Dövlət satınalmalarında eyni mal əvvəlkindən ucuz alınır"
    Представитель Агентства: Государство приобретает те же товары по более низким ценам

    Latest News

    16:19

    Minister: There is great potential for Uzbek companies in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Business
    16:17

    President of Kazakhstan to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:07

    AICT: Digital market requires new tools to protect competition

    ICT
    16:02

    Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to strengthening cooperation within OTS

    Foreign policy
    16:01
    Photo

    Several villages between Donetsk, Luhansk turn into gray zone amid heavy fighting

    Other countries
    15:44

    Proposals on flour enrichment submitted to Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency

    Health
    15:33

    Omuraliev confident of strengthening co-op in OTS under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    15:32

    Price policy shaped by economic and social factors, says SOCAR official

    Business
    15:30

    Baku Initiative Group: Azerbaijan is global platform for anti-colonial voices

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed