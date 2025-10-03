Agency: Public purchases in Azerbaijan now cost less without quality loss

The same products in public procurement are now purchased at lower prices without any reduction in volume or quality, Jafar Babayev, advisor to the chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President, stated at the 2nd National Competition Forum in Baku, Report informs.

He explained that following the adoption of the new law on public procurement and the enforcement of updated regulations, while procurement volumes have remained steady, their total cost has decreased, resulting in savings. Babayev emphasized that these savings should not be mistaken for withheld funds or misappropriation, clarifying that the agency acts as a supervisory body rather than a financial allocator.

"Our role is to oversee compliance with procurement laws. If any violations occur during procurement, it is our duty to record such facts," he added.