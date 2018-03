Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has paid more than 38 mln AZN to depositors of “Dəmirbank”, which was under liquidation on February 1-16.

Report informs, the ADIF has stated.

Notably, the compensation for the first time is paid in cash by Kapital Bank's debit cards and Khazri Fast Money Transfer System in 26 branches of the Bank. Depositors can apply for compensation within a year.