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    Montenegro to introduce visa requirements for Russian citizens starting in November

    Other countries
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 12:22
    Montenegro to introduce visa requirements for Russian citizens starting in November

    Montenegro has officially notified Russia of the introduction of visas for Russian citizens starting November 1, Russian Ambassador to Montenegro Alexander Lukashik stated in an interview with TASS, Report informs.

    "The Montenegrin side has sent us an official notification on the termination, from November 1, of the agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of Montenegro on the conditions of mutual travel of citizens of the Russian Federation and citizens of Montenegro dated September 24, 2008. From the specified date, the entry of Russians into the territory of Montenegro will be carried out if they have a visa from Montenegro, as well as a number of other countries, including the Schengen states," he noted.

    Montenegro Russian Federation Visa regime Schengen
    Monteneqro noyabrdan Rusiya vətəndaşları üçün viza rejimi tətbiq edir
    Черногория с ноября вводит визовый режим для россиян
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