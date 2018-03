Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ On March 6, 2017, Ministry of Taxes has registered “Petrochem Performance Products” Ltd.

Report informs referring to ministry, authorized stock capital of the new company is $ 7.9 mln.

Official address of Petrochem Performance Products is at Salyan Highway, 29th km, apt 8, Garadag district, Baku. Legal representative is Farhad Miryagub Shahvaladov.