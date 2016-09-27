Tbilisi will play host to concert devoted to Rashid Behbudov

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ A concert will be held in Tbilisi, Georgia on September 27 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the world famous singer Rashid Behbudov.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, the event will begin at 19:00.

According to the information, the concert will be held in the small hall of the Tbilisi State Conservatory named after Vano Sarajishvili. Video archive of Rashid Behbudov's opera and songs will be demonstrated in the event.

The information declares that famous Georgian composer Vaja Azarashvili, tenorist Irakli Murjikneli and other musicians, opera singers will take part in the event.