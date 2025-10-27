Swedish actor Björn Andrésen dies at 70

Swedish actor and musician Björn Andrésen has passed away at the age of 70.

Report informs via Dagens Nyheter that Andrésen rose to international fame after starring in the Italian film "Death in Venice." He later became the subject of the documentary "The Most Beautiful Boy in the World."

Born in 1955, Andrésen made his screen debut in Roy Andersson"s 1970 film "A Love Story." A year later, Italian director Luchino Visconti cast him in the lead role of Tadzio in the film adaptation of Thomas Mann"s novella "Death in Venice." Following the film"s release, Andrésen achieved worldwide fame and drew immense public attention for both his performance and his striking appearance. It was Visconti who famously called him "the most beautiful boy of the 20th century."

News of Andrésen"s death was shared with Dagens Nyheter by director Kristian Petri, who, together with Kristina Lindström, co-directed the documentary about the actor. The filmmakers followed Andrésen"s life over several years. In interviews, he spoke candidly about the difficulties of sudden fame, including his struggles with depression and alcoholism.

During the 1980s, Andrésen studied at a theater school in Stockholm. He also played keyboard in a dance ensemble and continued acting in films and television series, including "Agnes Cecilia – An Odd Story," "The Laser Man," and "Gentlemen & Gangsters."