Preparation for National Theatre Day kicks off

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Union of Theatre Workers is preparing for the National Theatre Day on March 10, Report informs. On this occasion, the union leadership prepared an Event Plan together with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The leadership Union of Theatre Workers will visit the Alley of Martyrs and Alley of Honor on the same day. As well as, various events, performances on the theatre will take place.

In addition, Union of Theatre Workers will hold an event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of famous ballerina Gamer Almazzade. The anniversary celebration will take place at the end of March and the beginning of April.