Number of cultural workers awarded honorary title in Azerbaijan in 10 years revealed

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'President Ilham Aliyev has awarded over 800 cultural workers during 10 years, over 30 employees presented certificates of honor.'

Report informs, Minister Abulfas Garayev said in the event dedicated to 10th anniversary of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Minister said that during past 10 years, head of state has inked more than 500 orders and decrees regarding the field of culture: 'Azerbaijani culture has always been at the top. This year several prestigious cultural events, forums will be held in Azerbaijan.'

A.Garayev said that disk and file form presentation of the book made on the occasion of 10th anniversary of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Kelaghayi, silk kerchief entered into UNESCO intangible heritage list and tar will be held.