New stage of Arshin Mal Alan presented in Tashkent

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ In Tashkent at the State Music Theatre of Uzbekistan named Mukimi the premiere of the musical comedy of the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli Arshin mal alan held in a new production.

Report was told in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, the show was prepared by the initiative of the Embassy at the Center of Azerbaijani Culture named after Heydar Aliyev.

The premiere was attended by members of the Center of Azerbaijani Culture, cultural, science and art agents of Uzbekistan, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in this country, representatives of the media.

Staging of the play belongs to the director of the theater, Honored Artist of Ahad Farmonov. Conductor - Askil Turaev.Actors - Rovshan Ibragimov, Umud Shadmanov, Nargis Shohobaeva.

The performance was sold out and attracted great interest of spectators.