May 31 marks the Day of 'Queen of Architecture' Zaha Hadid - PHOTO

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ 31 May marks Day of "Queen of Architecture" Zaha Hadid.

Report informs, today Zaha's ongoing legacy is featured by Google, who is paying homage to a woman "who captured the world's attention and shattered glass ceilings".

Iraqi-born British architect Zaha Hadid, was the first female winner of the top Pritzker Architecture Prize on this day in 2004.

She also received the UK's most prestigious architectural award, the Stirling Prize, and she became the first woman to be awarded the 2016 Royal Gold Medal in architecture by the Royal Institute of British Architects.

In 1979, she established her own practice in London, the Zaha Hadid Architects.

Creativity Z. Hadid became interested in 1997 after construction of the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, in the development of the architectural design of which she took part. In 2003, after the participation of Z.Hadid in the construction of the Rosenthal Center for Contemporary Art in Cincinnati USA, her ideas became truly in demand.

The buildings of Z. Hadid erected in different parts of the world. They attract attention by original forms and look like alien creatures. Among the main achievements of the architect should be noted the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Beko Masterplan multipurpose complex in Belgrade, gold-plated subway station in Riyadh, 40-story hotel in Macau, Glasgow Riverside Museum of Transport.

Z. Hadid has died in 2016 at age of 65. She passed away in a Miami clinic from a heart attack.