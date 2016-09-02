Jackie Chan to receive a honorary Oscar

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Martial arts expert and actor Jackie Chan will receive a lifetime achievement Oscar.

Report informs, the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday.

Chan, 62, the Hong Kong-born star of Hollywood movies such as "Kung Fu Panda," "The Karate Kid" and the "Rush Hour" franchise, will join documentary maker Frederick Wiseman, British film editor Anne V. Coates and casting director Lynn Stalmaster as recipients of the 2016 Governors Awards.

Each will get an honorary Oscar statuette recognizing their lifetime contribution to film at a gala in Los Angeles on November 12.