    Heydar Aliyev Palace to host 'Jazzeri Bands' concert

    The concert will take place on April 16

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ A concert of famous local jazz performers will be held on April 16 in Heydar Aliyev Palace.

    Report was told in press service of the palace, the group "Rast" under the leadership of honoured artist of Azerbaijan Republic Rashad Gashimov, Elchin Shirinov (piano), Vlada Akhundova and his team, Rilaya with team, Leyla Kafari with team, Aysel Mamedova (piano) and Jazzer Band (Jazz Orchestra) will participate at the concert.

    Tickets for concert which will begin at 19:00 cost 10-30 AZN.

    Tickets can be purchased at the box office of Baku city.

