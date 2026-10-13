Baku airport served nearly 6 million passengers in nine months
Infrastructure
- 13 October, 2026
- 10:32
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In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 5.7 million passengers, announced Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Report informs.
He noted that Baku is currently connected to 77 destinations through 42 airlines.
Meanwhile, the Azeraeronavigation Air Traffic Control Department (AZANS) of Azerbaijan Airlines handled more than 282,000 flights during the reporting period, while the number of transit flights increased by 15%.
Bakı aeroportu 9 ayda 6 milyona yaxın sərnişinə xidmət göstərib
Бакинский аэропорт за 9 месяцев обслужил почти 6 млн пассажиров
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