Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Baku airport served nearly 6 million passengers in nine months

    Infrastructure
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 10:32
    Baku airport served nearly 6 million passengers in nine months

    In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 5.7 million passengers, announced Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Report informs.

    He noted that Baku is currently connected to 77 destinations through 42 airlines.

    Meanwhile, the Azeraeronavigation Air Traffic Control Department (AZANS) of Azerbaijan Airlines handled more than 282,000 flights during the reporting period, while the number of transit flights increased by 15%.

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Samir Rzayev Passenger transportation
    Bakı aeroportu 9 ayda 6 milyona yaxın sərnişinə xidmət göstərib
    Бакинский аэропорт за 9 месяцев обслужил почти 6 млн пассажиров
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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