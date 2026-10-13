Sybiha accuses Russia of attacking ships carrying Ukrainian and Azerbaijani citizens in Black Sea

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Ukraine has called on its international partners to increase pressure on Russia following a drone attack on two vessels off the coast of Bulgaria in the Black Sea, one of which was carrying Azerbaijani citizens.

According to Report, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on X that the Russian armed forces had carried out the attack on the commercial vessels. Ukrainian citizens were also among the crew members.

"Russia's latest attack on commercial vessels near Bulgaria's territorial waters, which injured Ukrainian and Azerbaijani citizens, once again demonstrates Moscow's deliberate disregard for civilian lives and maritime security in the Black Sea," he said.

The Ukrainian foreign minister called on partners "to step up pressure on Russia, strengthen sanctions, and take decisive action to hold it accountable and protect freedom of navigation."

He added that the Black Sea is a lifeline for global food security.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev earlier said drones had attacked two vessels in the Black Sea, one of which sank. Eight Azerbaijani citizens were among the crew members of one of the vessels.