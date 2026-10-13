Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Sybiha accuses Russia of attacking ships carrying Ukrainian and Azerbaijani citizens in Black Sea

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 10:47
    Sybiha accuses Russia of attacking ships carrying Ukrainian and Azerbaijani citizens in Black Sea

    Ukraine has called on its international partners to increase pressure on Russia following a drone attack on two vessels off the coast of Bulgaria in the Black Sea, one of which was carrying Azerbaijani citizens.

    According to Report, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on X that the Russian armed forces had carried out the attack on the commercial vessels. Ukrainian citizens were also among the crew members.

    "Russia's latest attack on commercial vessels near Bulgaria's territorial waters, which injured Ukrainian and Azerbaijani citizens, once again demonstrates Moscow's deliberate disregard for civilian lives and maritime security in the Black Sea," he said.

    The Ukrainian foreign minister called on partners "to step up pressure on Russia, strengthen sanctions, and take decisive action to hold it accountable and protect freedom of navigation."

    He added that the Black Sea is a lifeline for global food security.

    Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev earlier said drones had attacked two vessels in the Black Sea, one of which sank. Eight Azerbaijani citizens were among the crew members of one of the vessels.

    Andrii Sybiha Russia-Ukraine conflict Rumen Radev Bulgaria
    Sibiqa Rusiyanı Ukrayna və Azərbaycan vətəndaşlarının olduğu gəmilərə hücumlarda ittiham edib
    Сибига обвинил РФ в атаках на суда с гражданами Украины и Азербайджана в Черном море
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    23:49
    Azerbaijan publishes Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027-2030
    Finance
    23:32
    Three dead, over 3,000 rescued amid severe flooding in Istanbul
    Region
    22:53
    US expands sanctions against Iran, targets Cuban and Iraqi banks
    Other countries
    22:22
    Papuashvili: Foreign funding transparency protects democracy and sovereignty
    Foreign policy
    22:05
    US crude oil inventories fall by 8.6 million barrels
    Other countries
    21:38
    Photo
    Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov wins three medals at European Championships
    Individual sports
    21:17
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on inauguration of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line
    Foreign policy
    21:07
    Photo
    Baku hosted 7th CICA Summit, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event - Updated
    Foreign policy
    21:00
    Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on successful CICA summit
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed