Fidan Hajiyeva sings duet of Veli and Telli in three languages

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Soloist of the Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre Fidan Hajiyeva and young singer Alasgar Aliyev have presented the duet of Veli and Telli at famous composer, founder of the national opera Uzeyir Hajibeyli's 'Arshin mal alan' musical comedy to the audience in a new way.

Report informs, Fidan Hajiyeva and Alasgar Aliyev have made a clip to the duet in summer season.

Script writers are Jeyhun Karimov, Alex Anisenko, director Jeyhun Karimov, operator Nadir Mehdiyev, artist Narmina Valiyeva, mounting director Alex Anisenko, producer Aziz Aliyev.

The duet singed in 3 languages - Azerbaijani, Russian and English. Also, national clothes were used in the clip.

Notably, 'Arshin mal alan' is the third and last musical comedy by great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, who was a founder of the national composers' school and author of the first opera in the East.