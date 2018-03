Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Turkish actor Sirri Elitas died in hospital at age of 71.

Report informs, the actor died of a brain hemorrhage.

He will be buried today.

Sirri Elitas played in the movie mainly negative role. He starred in 600 films.

Sirri Elitas acted in films and television series until 2010.For the first time the actor suffered hemorrhage in front of cameras.

The actor was treated for 5 years.