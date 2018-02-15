Carpets and Legends. Chinese New Year’ exhibition opens

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum’s new project launched with an exhibition "Carpets and Legends. Chinese New Year". It was co-organized with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, embassy staff led by Mr. Wei Jinghua, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Azerbaijan, a number of ambassadors accredited in our country, representatives of embassies, officials of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, deputies of the Milli Majlis, public and cultural figures have attended the event.

Notably, ‘Carpets and Legends. Chinese New Year’ exhibition in Azerbaijan Carpet Museum will last until February 28.