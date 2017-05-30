Baku will host British artist's exhibition "100 Views of Inner City"

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan National Museum of Fine Arts will host exhibition of British artist Edward Twohig “100 Views of Inner City”.

Report was informed in the museum's press service.

Notably, Edward Twohig was born in 1969 in Ireland. He was educated in Crawford College of Art and Design. Then he was specialized on engraving and photography in Chelsea College of Arts. Here he became a first Irish student receiving scholarship from British Council.

Besides being an artist, E.Twohig also manages Wellington College of Arts. He is a permanent members of Royal Society of Gravers, as well as patron of Bankside Gallery.

The exhibition opens on May 31, at 19:00, in the Azerbaijan National Museum of Fine Arts (9/11 Niyazi st).