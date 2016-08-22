 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan to host photo exhibition on its cultural heritage

    Exhibition will take place in Art Villa gallery on August 26-27

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 26-27, Art Villa gallery will organize 'Our cultural heritage in photos' project.

    Report informs, within the event, the exhibition of young photographers' works, reflecting samples of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, will be organized.

    The aim of the exhibition is to promote the country's national and cultural heritage, historical and cultural objects, art centers, theaters and museums, as well as to introduce art and cultural workers to the local and foreign citizens.

    The exhibition is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and organized by the 'Absheron' Youth Development Association.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi