Azerbaijan to host photo exhibition on its cultural heritage

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 26-27, Art Villa gallery will organize 'Our cultural heritage in photos' project.

Report informs, within the event, the exhibition of young photographers' works, reflecting samples of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, will be organized.

The aim of the exhibition is to promote the country's national and cultural heritage, historical and cultural objects, art centers, theaters and museums, as well as to introduce art and cultural workers to the local and foreign citizens.

The exhibition is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and organized by the 'Absheron' Youth Development Association.