    Archaeological site in Azerbaijan's Shaki may receive official museum status

    Art
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 10:57
    Archaeological site in Azerbaijan's Shaki may receive official museum status

    A request has been submitted to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture to grant museum status to an archaeological complex discovered in the village of Fazyl in the Shaki district.

    The site contains ancient settlements and numerous historical artifacts, the monument's owner, Intizar Badalova, told Report.

    According to her, the settlement was uncovered in 2006 during archaeological research. "Immediately after the discovery, we carried out protective brick construction to preserve the findings," she said.

    Badalova noted that a total of five ancient settlements have been identified, four of which belong to different historical periods. She highlighted the special significance of the necropolis and the Tepabashi settlement, where continuous life existed from the first half of the first millennium BC through the medieval era.

