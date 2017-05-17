70th Cannes Film Festival opens in France

© dsnews.ua

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ 70th annual Cannes Film Festival opens today in France.

Report informs, one of the most prestigious international competitions will be held on the Cote d'Azur for the 70th time.

This year the jury of the festival was headed by the famous Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, and it will be directed by actress Monica Bellucci.

19 films will compete for the Golden Palm Branch.

Arnaud Desplechin's Ismael's Ghosts will open the film festival with Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

The winners of the festival will be announced on May 23.