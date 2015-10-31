​New "intrigue" in Central Asia - struggle for the region begins again - COMMENT

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Now there is various information about deploying Russian troops on the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan, as well as Moscow's counter-terrorism operation carried out in Afghanistan.

In addition, plans for the US Secretary of State John Kerry's visits to Central Asia - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan in late October, early November, give ground to assume that these speculations and information about the region are distributed on purpose.

The length of the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan is 1344 km along the border of the river Panj. During Soviet times, the safety of border was guarded by 25,000 Soviet soldiers. After the collapse of the USSR 19,000 Russian soldiers served in this area for 13 years. Since 2006, Tajik soldiers began to control the border. At the same time, about 200 military advisers hold exercises with Tajik soldiers serving at the border.

201 military bases of Moscow are located inTajikistan.

Spreading information on Russian military forces' return to Tajik-Afghan border is not accidental. The reason for this may be the following:

- Signing of the document on the joint protection of the CIS countries from terrorists on CIS summit in Astana;

- The phrase expressed by President Vladimir Putin that distance between Kunduz and the Russian military base in Tajikistan is 121 km;

- Moscow's launching of air campaigns in Syria;

- Words, expressed by Vladimir Putin after operations in Syria: "The streets of Leningrad taught me one rule: If a fight is inevitable, you have to beat first. In fact, terrorists hate Russia. They are fighting against us. In this case, we need to fight against them there than here (means Russia);

- Islamabad former and current officials' recognition on the preparation of Taliban movement in Pakistan against Russia;

- Focusing "Taliban" forces on the border with Tajikistan and so forth.

On October 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with leaders of CIS special services delegations. Information about discussion of combating terrorists, who attended exercises in Syria and Afghanistan.

Moscow hosted the 39th meeting of the Council of heads of security bodies and CIS special services.

The participants exchanged views on threats of terrorism in the transport sector and discussed a draft program of cooperation in the fight against extremism in 2017-2019.

Civil war has been continuing in Afghanistan, with the participation of third-hand for more than 36 years.

In Tajikistan, the struggle in the country began after the collapse of the USSR in 1992 and lasted for about 5-6 years.

From this point, it is not excluded that the country has potential Talibans. The recent operation of Defense Deputy Minister of Tajikistan General Abduhalim Nazarzod against supporters just confirms our thoughts.

By the way, the Deputy Minister killed in the operation was one of the leading figures of the opposition Unity of Tajikistan. In order to end the country's civil war in 1997 this group and the government signed an agreement.

However, in all cases, official Dushanbe appealed to Moscow to protect its borders.

On the other hand, if Russia has a need for this, there will be no need for an appeal since Tajikistan is a member of the Collective Security Treaty of the CIS and in the territory of the country where the Russian military base №201.

Having listed the facts and legal grounds, Russia may protect the border or enter of the Afghan territory any time.

There are many facts proving that Moscow can take such a step. The State Security Committee of Tajikistan said that since the beginning of 2015 they prevented 19 armed attacks from Afghanistan. As a result of the armed conflict were 16 trespassers, 10 of who are citizens of Afghanistan, were neutralized. They have seized firearms and ammunition.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that ISIS has already deployed its troops in 25 of 34 Afghan provinces.

The US media spread information about appeal of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai to Russia for the purchase of artillery, helicopters Mi-35 and ammunition.

The recent visit of the Deputy President of Afghanistan, Abdul Rashid Dostum to Moscow, the Prime Minister of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah's statement to provide them any help in the fight against terrorism, the statement of Moscow Ambassador in Kabul Alexander Mantitskin "authorities are considering the list presented by the Afghan side" suggest that such a treatment exists.

Activation of Russia in Central Asia, including Afghanistan, of course, worried the United States. Secretary of State John Kerry's visit to the region, a member of the Vietnam war and the US senator John McCain's statement released yesterday give reason to put forward such a suggestion.

McCain believes that Iran and Russia can fill the empty spaces saved in the Middle East: "Leaders of Afghanistan appeals to Russia over weapons and notes that Obama has limited their intervention in events in that country. The loss of the US leadership in Iraq, Syria, Ukraine and so on once again creates emptiness that is filled with our enemies."

Thus, Central Asia begins a new "intrigue". Certainly, one of the main reasons for this is a desire to become more active in the Russian region.

Tthis area is rich in hydrocarbon reserves. In addition, the region is dominated by the risk of terror.

Major players of danger are out of Central Asia. Therefore, to protect of possible future dangers and threats, likelihood of appeal to the West or Russia is not ruled out. Which country will be appealed in these conditions? Whose allies they will be? These questions will be answered after the results of the competition.