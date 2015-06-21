Nature of Armenians not changed, or show in front of the Turkish consulate - COMMENT

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Time passes, generations succeed one another. However, the hostility against the Armenian ethnic group of Turkic people not only stops, but on the contrary, is gaining momentum.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, a group of members of the Youth Association "New Generation" of "Dashnaktsutiun" party held a rally in front of the administrative building of the Turkish Consulate in France, Lyon.

According to the comments of some persons on the video, which refers to the action, allegedly Turkish Consul "kicking them with feet," and his wife "is pouring a beer."

However, in a video filmed one woman pours some liquid, but that, she is a wife of the consul, and in her hand a beerç obviously is the Armenian slander.

In the video depicted also other scenes: the youth involved in the action are not chanting slogans against the Turks, they are pointedly insulting Turks.

Several people complained about their performance and so on.

This diversion is a classic Armenian method to which they always resort, posing themselves as a suppressed ethnic group.

Leaders of the gathered in front of the Turkish consulate Armenians for many years committed terror against Turkish diplomats.

In the absence to do such terrors today, they decided to resort to moral terror.

It obviously shows that, despite the passage of time and generational change, the Armenian ethnicity has not yet been restored from the disease represent themselves as enemies of the Turks. Such propaganda, a show arranged by them confirms that the Armenian nation is not healthy enough. Often, the claims put forward by the patients listened, but did not run. It's also expressing the feelings of regret that, such claims of the sick society are being considered by those, who call themselves just states and nations...