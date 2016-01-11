​Expert: Tehran and Riyadh's conflict will lead to further isolation of Iran in the Middle East - OPINION

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The current confrontation between Tehran and Riyadh will lead to the further isolation of Iran in the Middle East.

Report was told by the expert on Middle East, the BBC analyst and The London Post editor, Shahid Qureshi.

According to him, Iran should stop interfering in the other states' affairs: "The people who were executed in Saudi Arabia were citizens of this country, and had been convicted by the court on various charges, including terrorism and incitement to violence."

Commenting on the rupture of diplomatic relations of a number of Arab countries with Iran, Qureshi noted that by arson of the embassy of Saudi Arabia had caused concern in these countries, recalling that a similar event occurred in 2009 when demonstrators attacked the embassy and burned the flag of Pakistan.

"The fact that some countries have withdrawn their ambassadors is not in favor of Iran. By burning Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Iran shot in its own leg", the expert believes.

He also expressed doubts on what steps Iran should take to change others' approaches to them. Gureshi believes that Iran should restore peace with its neighbors, "not export revolution."

"I think that, common sense will prevail and the two countries will make a decision in the interests of their people," said the expert.