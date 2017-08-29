Places named for sale of sacrificial animals in Baku - LIST

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The places have been named for sale of sacrificial animals in Baku.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Agriculture, sacrificial animals fairs will operate in Baku on September 1 from 9:00 in order to meet the population's demand during Eid al-Adha as well as to prevent artificial price increases.

The fair will be organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Economy. The fairs will sell for the first time the small male animals, breeding at DKTIM LLC, subordinated to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Sale of sacrifice animals will be held in Narimanov district (Aliyar Aliyev Street 26, near Keshle market), Khatai district (near Nargile coffee-house), Sabail district (Seymur Mammadov Street 8, Badamdar settlement) and Yasamal district (Sharifzadeh Street 196, Ideal restaurant yard) .