Number of countries joining Baku Caspian Agro Week to rise 50%

The number of countries participating in Caspian Agro Week this year will be 50% higher than last year, Anar Jafarov, director of the Agricultural Innovation Center under the Ministry of Agriculture, said at a press conference in Baku dedicated to Caspian Agro Week - the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum, Report informs.

Jafarov said the inclusion of additional components became inevitable after the exhibition was expanded to four days.

"If we look only at the number of participating countries, an increase of up to 50% has been recorded. At the same time, there has been an increase in the number of national pavilions. There are new countries. We can cite Brazil, Ethiopia, Northern Cyprus and other countries as examples. I think a record number of ministers and other officials from other countries are expected to participate this year," he said.