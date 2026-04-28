Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Number of countries joining Baku Caspian Agro Week to rise 50%

    AIC
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 13:00
    Number of countries joining Baku Caspian Agro Week to rise 50%

    The number of countries participating in Caspian Agro Week this year will be 50% higher than last year, Anar Jafarov, director of the Agricultural Innovation Center under the Ministry of Agriculture, said at a press conference in Baku dedicated to Caspian Agro Week - the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum, Report informs.

    Jafarov said the inclusion of additional components became inevitable after the exhibition was expanded to four days.

    "If we look only at the number of participating countries, an increase of up to 50% has been recorded. At the same time, there has been an increase in the number of national pavilions. There are new countries. We can cite Brazil, Ethiopia, Northern Cyprus and other countries as examples. I think a record number of ministers and other officials from other countries are expected to participate this year," he said.

    Anar Jafarov Caspian Agro Week Agricultural sector
    Bakıda aqrar sərgilərdə iştirak edəcək xarici ölkələrin sayında 50 % artım olacaq

    Latest News

    17:10

    Peter Tase: Ocampo long been 'embodiment of corruption'

    Foreign policy
    17:06

    Interagency working group formed to improve climate legislation in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    16:59

    Azerbaijan becomes full member of Network for Greening the Financial System

    Finance
    16:49

    Azerbaijan's top 10 private firms boost non-oil exports 2.6-fold

    Business
    16:42
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Brazil discuss investment cooperation

    Business
    16:32
    Photo

    President Cup 2026: Azerbaijani rowers grab four more medals

    Individual sports
    16:21

    Sabina Aliyeva: Proposals prepared on children's online safety

    Social security
    16:17
    Photo

    AZAL adds another Airbus A320neo to its fleet

    Infrastructure
    16:16

    Tokayev: Astana and Tokyo begin preparations for Central Asia–Japan summit

    Other countries
    All News Feed