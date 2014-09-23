In Baku sale of sacrificial animals will be organized in the occasion of Eid al-Adha

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Economy and Industry and the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, with the participation of the executive power of Baku will organize fairs for the sale of sacrificial animals at lower prices in the capital due to the upcoming holiday of Gurban holiday (Eid al-Adha).

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Economy and Industry, on the eve of Eid al-Adha in order to better meet the needs of the population in animals intended for sacrifice, as well as to prevent the artificial increase in prices, the Ministry of Economy and Industry, the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, the executive power of Baku and other government agencies, together with entrepreneurs engaged in animal husbandry, will organize Pre fairs for the sale of sacrificial animals at lower prices in Baku and surrounding settlements.

The addresses of the fairs will be provided by the Ministry.

This year, Eid al-Adha holiday will be celebrated on the 5th and 6th of October.