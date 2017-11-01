Cotton harvesting soars 72% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to this morning report, 154.100 tons of cotton were received at cotton gathering points in Azerbaijan. This figure made 89.500 tons last year (increase by 72.2%).

Report informs,Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov told reporters.

According to him, this figure will exceed 160,000 tons over the next few days depending on weather conditions: "We have carried out 70-80% cotton harvesting of the existing potential".

The minister said that farmers' demand for equipment changes: "In several years, we have fully met demand of agricultural workers for ploughing tractors, plows, moveable parts. Then, we met demand for equipment for grain harvesting. But requirements change every year. The head of state instructed us to lay orchards of sugar beet, hazelnut and intensive fruit gardens. Therefore, equipment of 18 mln AZN has been brought to the country for sugar beet planting".