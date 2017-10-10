Baku plays host to traditional honey fair

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ "333 beekeepers have presented products to this year's honey fair, which is more by 78 persons than last year."

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov said at the republican exhibition-sale fair of traditional beekeeping products opened today in Baku.

According to him, volume of marketed honey this year has also increased compared to last year: "107.5 tons of filtered honey, 5.5 tons of honey in combs, about 1,200 tons of other beekeeping products put for sale this year, while only 75 tons of filtered honey sold last year. Participants from all the economic regions take place in the fair. But main participants are from Lankaran, which number is 107".

However, the deputy minister acknowledged that fake honey was also observed in the fair: "This year, 3,400 samples were taken from honey, 509 of which withdrawn from sale due to failure to meet standards. This means 22.5 tons of filtered money".

Notably, the fair is being held at Nobel Avenue 23, Khatai district, Baku ("A.M.A.Y Holding" LLC shopping center) and will end on November 5.