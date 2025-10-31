Azerpambig's export revenues drop by almost 29%

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    AIC
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 14:47
    In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan's Azerpambig Agro-Industrial Complex (AIC) LLC exported products worth $30.3 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

    As indicated in the October edition of the Export Review by the center, this figure represents a decrease of $12.3 million or 28.9% compared to the same nine-month period in 2024.

    Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 7.7% year-on-year, reaching $2.6 billion over the same nine-month period.

    Azerpambig AIC was established in 2018. The company is engaged in cotton production, procurement, processing, and the sale of processed products such as cotton fiber, technical seeds, cottonseed oil, etc.

    "Azərpambığ"ın ixrac gəlirləri 29 %-ə yaxın azalıb
    Выручка "Азерпамбыг" от экспорта сократилась почти на 29%

