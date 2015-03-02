Azerbaijan and Great Britain to have joint inter-governmental commission

Baku.2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Memorandum of Understanding “On Economic and Trade Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland” was signed in the capital of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the document was signed by Azerbaijan’s minister of economy and industry Shahin Mustafayev and the British Prime Ministerial Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Charles Hendry.



Under the Memo, the sides will have a joint inter-governmental commission to promote the economic and trade relations between the two countries.



Prior to the meeting, the British guests got acquainted with the exhibition of socio-economic achievements the country gained last decade.



The sides stressed the importance of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom not only in energy sector, but also in economic, trade, tourism, education, investment and other fields.

Operation of the British companies in Azerbaijan was also in the focus, which, according to both sides, will contribute much to the further expansion of the bilateral cooperation in all fields.