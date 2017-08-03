Azerbaijan creates information system on administrative errors in agrarian sector

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Agriculture has announced an open tender to create the information system on administrative errors in the agrarian sector.

Report was informed at the Tender Commission, the new system will be created based on the issues featured in the Code of Administrative Offenses and regarding the agrarian sector.

The participation fee in the tender is 200 AZN. Interested candidates should present their preliminary documents until September 11 and tender proposals and bank guarantee until September 18 to Baku city, Nasimi district, Uzeyir Hajibayov street, 80 (the Government House).

Proposals will be reviewed on September 19, at 11:00 in the mentioned address.