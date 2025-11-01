Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Azerbaijan, Bulgaria mull enhancement of agricultural exports, trade cooperation

    AIC
    01 November, 2025
    • 09:29
    Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have discussed ways to strengthen trade relations and increase the share of agricultural and processed products in overall exports.

    According to Report, the discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan"s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov and Bulgaria"s Minister of Agriculture and Food Georgi Tahov.

    The ministers exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in several areas, including technology transfer, research and development (R&D), capacity building for farmers, education and innovation in aquaculture, and sustainable fisheries management. They also explored opportunities to boost trade in fish and seafood products.

    Data from Azerbaijan"s State Customs Committee shows that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria grew by 30.55% year-on-year in January–September 2025, reaching $602.3 million.

    Exports from Azerbaijan totaled $584.8 million - an increase of 34.28% compared to the same period last year - while imports declined by 32.37% to $17.5 million.

    Azərbaycan Bolqarıstanla kənd təsərrüfatı məhsulların ixracda payının artırılmasını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил с Болгарией увеличение доли агропродукции в экспорте

