Average annual growth of agricultural sector in Azerbaijan will exceed 5% in next 4 years

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2016-2019 an average growth of 9,2% is expected to reach in non-oil industry in Azerbaijan. Agricultural sector which is one of the leading parts of non-oil sector projected to grow by 5.5% in 2016 and average of 5.2% in next 3 years.

Report informs, President of the Azerbaijani National Confederation of Entrepreneurs Mammad Musayev said that in an interview with New Azerbaijan Party's official website.

M. Musayev said that, service sector is projected to grow by 4.8% in 2016 and an average of 5.1% in next three years. Share of GDP in service sector of Azerbaijan will increase from 33,4% - of 2014 to 40,9% - in 2019.

"Total investments will amount to 18,8 bln AZN this year, including 8 bln AZN of foreign investments, of which 8 billion azn to oil sector, 18,8 to non-oil sector. Investments in next 3 years forecasted to be 47.3 bln AZN, including 15.4 bln AZN of foreign investment ", said M.Musayev.