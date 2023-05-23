Britaniyalı nazir Nikol Paşinyanla regiondakı durumu müzakirə edib

Böyük Britaniyanın Avropa regionu üzrə dövlət naziri Leo Dokerti Ermənistan baş naziri Nikol Paşinyanla görüşüb.

“Report” xəbər verir ki, bunu nazir tviterdə yazıb.

Tərəflər regiondakı durumu və ikitərəfli əlaqələri müzakirə ediblər.

Qeyd edək ki, L.Dokerti Ermənistanda səfərdədir.