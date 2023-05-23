Haqqımızda

Britaniyalı nazir Nikol Paşinyanla regiondakı durumu müzakirə edib Böyük Britaniyanın Avropa regionu üzrə dövlət naziri Leo Dokerti Ermənistan baş naziri Nikol Paşinyanla görüşüb.
23 May , 2023 13:20
Böyük Britaniyanın Avropa regionu üzrə dövlət naziri Leo Dokerti Ermənistan baş naziri Nikol Paşinyanla görüşüb.

“Report” xəbər verir ki, bunu nazir tviterdə yazıb.

Tərəflər regiondakı durumu və ikitərəfli əlaqələri müzakirə ediblər.

Qeyd edək ki, L.Dokerti Ermənistanda səfərdədir.

İngilis versiyası British minister discusses regional situation with Nikol Pashinyan

