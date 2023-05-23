Britaniyalı nazir Nikol Paşinyanla regiondakı durumu müzakirə edib

Böyük Britaniyanın Avropa regionu üzrə dövlət naziri Leo Dokerti Ermənistan baş naziri Nikol Paşinyanla görüşüb.
“Report” xəbər verir ki, bunu nazir tviterdə yazıb.
Tərəflər regiondakı durumu və ikitərəfli əlaqələri müzakirə ediblər.
Qeyd edək ki, L.Dokerti Ermənistanda səfərdədir.
The UK supports Armenia’s commitment to democracy and sustainable economic development. @NikolPashinyan and I discussed his government’s progress on their reform agenda and the international negotiation efforts over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. pic.twitter.com/PjexWnOZgh