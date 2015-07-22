ISIL executes kickboxing world champion for trying escape

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ ISIL executed kickboxing world champion for trying flee.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, six months ago, Valdet Gashi left his home in Germany to join the Islamic State. Now a Syrian monitoring group has confirmed that the two-time Thai kickboxing world champion has been killed by the terrorist group while trying to escape.

In January, 29-year-old Valdet Gashi told his wife and two daughters that he was travelling first to Switzerland, and then to Thailand. A kind of prolonged business trip relating to his title as a two-time Thai Boxing Champion. He updated his family through social media. A Facebook post from May shows an older photo of him in Bangkok. The caption describes his excitement about returning to the city in a few days.

Gashi never returned to Thailand, nor did he intend to. Instead, he and three other Thai boxers traveled to war-torn Syria to join the self-proclaimed Islamic State terrorist group.

According to a telephone interview Gashi conducted with Swiss radio channel Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen, the four boxers fought with the terrorist group in Syria. The Albanian-born Gashi was then reportedly in charge of a Turkish border crossing along the Euphrates River, cutting off cigarette smugglers trying to enter IS territory.