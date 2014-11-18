Çavuşoğlu's Aleppo warning

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu warned that 2-3 million people could become refugees if the advance of ISIS and Assad regime was not stopped on time.

Noting that desparate civilians were deserting areas occuppied by ISIS and the Assad regime in Syria, Çavuşoğlu said if Free Syrian Army is not properly supported, these two forces will continue to spread in the area, informs Report citing TRT.

Foreign Minister cautioned that if Free Syrian Army gets weaker in the area, particularly in Aleppo, the country could become more unstable. "Therefore, the Syrian regime and ISIS must be stopped." added Çavuşoğlu.