Strategic Road Map for development of specialized tourism industry in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Strategic Road Map for development of specialized tourism industry in Azerbaijan has been revealed.

Report informs, the document was approved by presidential decree on December 6, 2016.

Notably, Decree endorsing “Strategic road maps for the national economy and main economic sectors” signed by president of the Azerbaijan Republic on March 16, 2016, sets appropriate instructions for preparation of Strategic Road Map based on in-depth analysis of current economic situation.

In conformity with presidential decree, current situation, in terms of development of tourism industry, has been comprehensively and systematically examined by appropriate government agencies, research centers and independent experts, series of discussions and proper assessment have been held. As a result of above mentioned works, Strategic Road Map for development of specialized tourism industry in Azerbaijan has been announced.