    Shoes and bags exhibition to be held in Izmir

    Azerbaijani entrepreneurs can participate in exhibition

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ On 13-16 September, "SHOEXPO-2015" 38th Izmir shoes and handbags exhibition will be held in Izmir, Turkey.

    Report inform referring to the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, the next year's shoe and bag spring models will be exhibited. At the exhibition, men and women, children's shoe models, handbags, luggage, wallets and belt designs will be shown.

    It was noted that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs can take part in the exhibition.

