Number of Azerbaijani tourists in Georgia increased by over 15%

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past seven months 3.4 mln tourists visited Georgia, which is more by 10.6% compared to the same period last year.

Report informs referring to Sputnik Georgia, Chairman of the Georgian National Tourism Administration Giorgi Chogovadze said.

According to him, citizens of Azerbaijan ranked the first in the number of tourists visiting Georgia. Thus, the number of Azerbaijani tourists who visited Georgia for last 7 months, increased by 15.1% compared to the same period last year.

Then comes Turkey (+ 1.6%), Armenia (-0.8%), Russia (+ 10.3%). The top five is Ukraine (+ 24.3%).